Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Still managing toe injury
Trufant was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a toe injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Trufant has been listed on the injury report with the toe issue since returning from a four-game absence Week 11, but he hasn't received an injury designation since returning to game action. The 29-year-old played every defensive snap during last Thursday's loss to the Saints, and there's been no indication that his availability for Week 14 is in doubt.
