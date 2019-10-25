Trufant (toe) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Trufant hasn't practiced since sustaining the toe injury Week 5 at Houston and will miss his third consecutive contest. Kendall Sheffield should continue to work as a starting cornerback in his absence.

