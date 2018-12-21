Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Upgrades to limited in practice
Trufant (ankle) was limited for Thursday's practice after being unable to participate Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Riding a streak of 14 consecutive starts, Trufant's return to practice Thursday bodes well for his propensity to suit up Sunday. In spite of a lack of forced turnovers from the defense (11 interceptions rank 12th worst), Trufant and the secondary have been coming on over the latter half of the regular season, refusing to allowing a single passer to eclipse 220 yards against them in six straight games (352 passing YPG against in six outings prior). Trufant picked up his first sack in over a year when Atlanta fell to the Packers in Week 14, but he remains in search of his first pick of the season. He'll have an opportunity to hunt down the inaugural interception of 2018 facing Panthers backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will be making his first start since his senior year at Old Dominion in 2014.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Notches sack in loss•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Returns to Thursday's contest•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Questionable to return to Thursday's game•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Game-time decision for Saturday•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Continues solid play in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...