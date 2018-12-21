Trufant (ankle) was limited for Thursday's practice after being unable to participate Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Riding a streak of 14 consecutive starts, Trufant's return to practice Thursday bodes well for his propensity to suit up Sunday. In spite of a lack of forced turnovers from the defense (11 interceptions rank 12th worst), Trufant and the secondary have been coming on over the latter half of the regular season, refusing to allowing a single passer to eclipse 220 yards against them in six straight games (352 passing YPG against in six outings prior). Trufant picked up his first sack in over a year when Atlanta fell to the Packers in Week 14, but he remains in search of his first pick of the season. He'll have an opportunity to hunt down the inaugural interception of 2018 facing Panthers backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will be making his first start since his senior year at Old Dominion in 2014.