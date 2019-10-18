Play

Trufant (toe) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Trufant didn't practice this week and will miss his second straight game with the toe injury. Kendall Sheffield and Damontae Kazee should continue to see increased snaps at cornerback for the Falcons in his absence.

