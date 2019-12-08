Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Won't return Sunday
Trufant (forearm) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Trufant notched a solo tackle before leaving the contest, and he'll look to get healthy for Week 15's clash against the 49ers. Blidi Wreh-Wilson is expected to see an uptick in usage for the remainder of the contest.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Exits game Sunday•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ready to rock•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Still managing toe injury•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Yet another pick in Week 12•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Practices without limitations•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Key takeaway in return from injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.