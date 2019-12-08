Play

Trufant (forearm) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Trufant notched a solo tackle before leaving the contest, and he'll look to get healthy for Week 15's clash against the 49ers. Blidi Wreh-Wilson is expected to see an uptick in usage for the remainder of the contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories