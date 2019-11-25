Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Yet another pick in Week 12
Trufant registered three total tackles and one interception during Sunday's 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay.
The 29-year-old cornerback doesn't appear to be suffering any lingering effects from the toe issue that held him out of four games earlier this season, as he's recorded interceptions in back-to-back contests since returning from injury. Week 13 presents a challenging matchup for Atlanta's secondary, however, as opposing quarterback Drew Brees has played extraordinarily clean football of late, with a 76.5 percent completion rate, nine touchdown passes and just two giveaways over the Saints' past four games.
