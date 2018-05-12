Falcons' Detrich Clark: Let go by Falcons

Clark was waived by the Falcons on Saturday.

Clark, an undrafted free agent, joined the team earlier in the month. The rookie was a junior college transfer before making an impact at Colorado State. The Falcons' depth chart was up to 14 wide receivers, so it makes sense that they opted to thin it out a little, and Clark will be the odd man out. He will now look for a new landing spot.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories