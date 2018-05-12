Falcons' Detrich Clark: Waived by Falcons

Clark was waived by the Falcons on Saturday.

Clark, an undrafted free agent, joined the team earlier in the month. The rookie was a Junior-college transfer before making an impact at Colorado State. The Falcons' depth chart was up to 14 wide receivers, so it makes sense that they opted to thin it out a little, and Clark will be the odd man out. He will now look for a new landing spot.

