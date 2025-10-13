The Falcons have elevated Thompkins for Monday's game against Buffalo, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Thompkins will get a chance to provide a depth role in the wide receiver room for the Falcons on Monday, with Darnell Mooney (hamstring) ruled out. Across seven regular-season appearances with the Panthers in 2024, Thompkins secured all four of his targets for 20 receiving yards while also contributing in the return game. He'll revert to Atlanta's practice squad after Monday's contest.