Falcons' Deven Thompkins: Elevated to face Bills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons have elevated Thompkins for Monday's game against Buffalo, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Thompkins will get a chance to provide a depth role in the wide receiver room for the Falcons on Monday, with Darnell Mooney (hamstring) ruled out. Across seven regular-season appearances with the Panthers in 2024, Thompkins secured all four of his targets for 20 receiving yards while also contributing in the return game. He'll revert to Atlanta's practice squad after Monday's contest.
More News
-
Deven Thompkins: Signed to Atlanta's practice squad•
-
Panthers' Deven Thompkins: Plays minimal role in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Deven Thompkins: Healthy scratch for Week 17•
-
Panthers' Deven Thompkins: Expected to operate as top returner•
-
Panthers' Deven Thompkins: Records short reception in loss•
-
Panthers' Deven Thompkins: Catches three passes vs. Chiefs•