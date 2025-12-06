The Falcons signed Thompkins to the active roster Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

To make room for the signing, safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. Thompkins was elevated twice this season, once for Week 6 against the Bills and last Sunday against the Jets. The wide receiver played just nine offensive snaps between the two outings, catching both of his targets for 23 total yards. Like Hellams, the 25-year-old is primarily a special teams player and will likely fill the safety's role on the unit for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.