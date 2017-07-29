Falcons' Devin Fuller: Suffers torn ACL
MRI results on Friday revealed that Fuller has suffered a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Netowrk reports.
For the second straight year Fuller will have his season prematurely end prior to the start of the regular season. The 2016 seventh-round pick was drafted with the expectation that he would earn a job returning kickoffs, but he has suffered two separate serious injuries before he has had the chance to earn a role with the team.
