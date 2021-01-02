site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Devin Gray: Elevated to active roster
Gray was promoted to the Falcons' active roster Saturday.
Gray has a chance to log the first snaps of his NFL career in Week 17 against the Buccaneers, providing depth at wide receiver with Julio Jones (hamstring) still sidelined.
