Falcons' Devin Gray: Top receiver in preseason finale
Gray caught two of four targets, amassing a game-high 41 receiving yards during Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against the Jaguars.
Gray has been a standout over the past two preseasons for Atlanta, leading the team with 111 yards in 2018 as a rookie, and this year finishing third behind Jaeden Graham and Olamide Zaccheaus with 107 yards. He's in the mix for one of the final roster spots at wide receiver, along with other bubble players such as Justin Hardy, Marcus Green, Christian Blake and Zaccheaus.
