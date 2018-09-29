Head coach Dan Quinn has been impressed with Campbell's ability to relay play calls to the rest of the Falcons defense since taking over that duty from the injured Deion Jones (foot), Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell remains the Falcons' most experienced and reliable linebacker -- out of those that are healthy, at least -- leading the position group with 17 tackles through three weeks of play. The third-year man is a stable run defender, but he and the linebacking corps as a whole have struggled mightily at containing pass-catching backs, surrendering a combined 29 receptions for 226 yards to Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara over the past two outings. Atlanta has allowed more running back receptions than any other team since the start of the 2015 season, but hopes to buck that trend Sunday against Cincinnati's Giovani Bernard. The versatile veteran back could present a mismatch for Falcons defenders, as 41.4 percent of his career offensive production is attributed to receiving yardage.