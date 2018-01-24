Campbell tallied 92 total tackles (61 solo) and two sacks for the Falcons in 2017.

After posting 48 tackles in 11 games last season, Campbell made his presence known in his second year, nearly doubling his tackle total and getting to the quarterback twice, something he never did in his rookie season. His 92 tackles ranked third on the team, and he should continue to see plenty of tackle opportunities in his third year in the league.