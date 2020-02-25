Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Contract talks put on hold
General manager Thomas Dimitroff said the team will let Campbell "hit the market" in March to see what his value is, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Campbell is set to be an unrestricted free agent, so this is a risky move for the Falcons. However, teams can contact Campbell starting March 16th but can't sign him until the 18th, so the team could use those two days to evaluate and potentially match the offers the outside linebacker receives. Campbell recorded a career-high 129 tackles in 2019 and started every game.
More News
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Preliminary contract talks commence•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: NFL's 13th-leading tackler of 2019•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Leads team with nine tackles•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Racks up 11 tackles against 49ers•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Upgrades to limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
2020 projections for Cam in Carolina
Cam Newton is likely to stay in Carolina, but now can he get healthy?
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...