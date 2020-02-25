General manager Thomas Dimitroff said the team will let Campbell "hit the market" in March to see what his value is, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Campbell is set to be an unrestricted free agent, so this is a risky move for the Falcons. However, teams can contact Campbell starting March 16th but can't sign him until the 18th, so the team could use those two days to evaluate and potentially match the offers the outside linebacker receives. Campbell recorded a career-high 129 tackles in 2019 and started every game.