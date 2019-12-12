Play

Campbell did not participate in practice Wednesday due to a calf injury.

Campbell was quite productive during Sunday's win over the Panthers as he racked up seven tackles (six solo), one sack and two passes defensed, but the starting outside linebacker appears to have suffered a calf injury in the process. The Falcons are quite thin at linebacker, so Wednesday's absence may have just been a precautionary measure.

