Campbell tallied eight total tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Packers.

Campbell now has 14 total tackles on the season, and he appears to have a better understanding of the defensive system in his second season in the league. He should continue to put up solid tackle numbers and see a few sack opportunities if the Falcons can continue to play with the lead.

