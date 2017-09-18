Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Dominant night in win
Campbell tallied eight total tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Campbell now has 14 total tackles on the season, and he appears to have a better understanding of the defensive system in his second season in the league. He should continue to put up solid tackle numbers and see a few sack opportunities if the Falcons can continue to play with the lead.
