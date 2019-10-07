Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Double-digit tackles
Campbell recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.
The 26-year-old linebacker has already racked up 48 tackles this season, putting Campbell amongst the league leaders through five weeks. Even if the Falcons continue to trend downwards as a team, Campbell remains an elite defensive talent who should be valued highly in IDP formats.
