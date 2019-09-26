Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Full practice Thursday
Campbell (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a rib issue, but he now appears back to full health. The starting outside linebacker looks set to play his usual role on defense versus the Titans on Sunday.
