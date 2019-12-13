Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Good to go for Sunday
Campbell (calf) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Campbell has trended towards playing all week and will in fact do so. The 26-year-old has not missed a game in three seasons and will look to add to his career-high 106 tackles Sunday.
