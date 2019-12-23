Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Leads team with nine tackles
Campbell racked up four solo tackles and five assists during Sunday's 24-12 win against Jacksonville.
The 26-year-old Campbell has been an absolute tackling machine the past three weeks, racking up an eye-popping 27 tackles against the Panthers, 49ers and Jaguars, while also collecting two pass deflections, a tackle for loss and a QB hit during that span. Taking on a Tampa Bay offense Week 17 that ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 69.3 plays from scrimmage per game, Campbell is poised for another prolific showing in the tackle column during Atlanta's 2019 season finale.
