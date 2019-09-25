Play

Campbell (ribs) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Campbell played throughout Sunday's loss to the Colts, fielding 51 of a possible 67 defensive snaps on the afternoon. The severity of his ribs issue remains undetermined, but it will be worthwhile to monitor whether he upgrades to full participation during Thursday or Friday's session.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories