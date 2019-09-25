Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Limited in practice
Campbell (ribs) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Campbell played throughout Sunday's loss to the Colts, fielding 51 of a possible 67 defensive snaps on the afternoon. The severity of his ribs issue remains undetermined, but it will be worthwhile to monitor whether he upgrades to full participation during Thursday or Friday's session.
More News
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Tallies 94 tackles in 2018•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Reaches 85 tackles on season•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Tallies sack in loss•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Second-leading tackler in loss•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Logs 27th consecutive start•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Ready to go against Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...