Campbell collected six combined tackles during Sunday's 22-19 loss to Dallas.

The Falcons front seven continues to get scorched by opposing running backs with Deion Jones (foot) out of the lineup, allowing Nick Chubb and Ezekiel Elliott to rack up a combined 298 rushing yards and 113 receiving yards over the past two weeks. Campbell has been a stalwart in the defensive rotation all year, averaging 22.5 more snaps per game than the next highest player at the position group (Duke Riley). With Jones's status remaining up in the air for Week 12, Campbell will continue to shoulder a heavy workload against the Saints lethal running back duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, who have combined for 1,024 offensive yards and 14 touchdowns in six games when both are active this season.

