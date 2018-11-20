Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Logs 27th consecutive start
Campbell collected six combined tackles during Sunday's 22-19 loss to Dallas.
The Falcons front seven continues to get scorched by opposing running backs with Deion Jones (foot) out of the lineup, allowing Nick Chubb and Ezekiel Elliott to rack up a combined 298 rushing yards and 113 receiving yards over the past two weeks. Campbell has been a stalwart in the defensive rotation all year, averaging 22.5 more snaps per game than the next highest player at the position group (Duke Riley). With Jones's status remaining up in the air for Week 12, Campbell will continue to shoulder a heavy workload against the Saints lethal running back duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, who have combined for 1,024 offensive yards and 14 touchdowns in six games when both are active this season.
More News
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Ready to go against Dallas•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Tallies eight tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Anchoring Falcons defense•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Team's leading tackler in Week 2•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Records six tackles in season opener•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Taking snaps with defensive line•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...