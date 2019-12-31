Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: NFL's 13th-leading tackler of 2019
Campbell collected three tackles during Sunday's 28-22 overtime win against the Buccaneers, and wrapped up the 2019 campaign with 129 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and two sacks.
The 26-year-old linebacker stands right alongside Austin Hooper and Vic Beasley as Atlanta's most-prized free agents to-be of the 2020 offseason, after obliterating his previous career high in tackles by 35. Campbell also proved to be an enforcer in the run game with six tackles for loss, and he generated three takeaways for a Falcons defense that finished tied for 19th in the NFL with 1.2 per game. The 2016 fourth-round pick has been durable in suiting up for all 48 of Atlanta's regular-season contests over the past three years, and he likely is in line for a substantial pay raise in his first shot at free agency.
