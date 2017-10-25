Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Notches second sack of season
Campbell recorded his second sack of the season Sunday night against the Patriots.
Campbell also added a season high eight tackles (seven solo) in the contest. The 23-year-old logged 73 defensive snaps (97.0 percent), and should continue seeing a heavy workload.
