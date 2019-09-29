Play

Campbell made 17 tackles and forced two fumbles in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans.

Campbell battled a rib injury this past week, but he clearly showed no ill effects. The fourth-year pro flew all over the field Sunday, as the Titans' running backs ran the ball 31 times. Neither of the fumbles Campbell forced were recovered, but he nevertheless was seeking the turnover. This isn't a repeatable performance, but Campbell should be viewed as a potential IDP asset after this showing.

