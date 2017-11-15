Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Posts 13 tackles in win
Campbell recorded 13 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Campbell was all over the field on Sunday, recording a season-high in tackles in the process. The 24-year-old linebacker is now up to 59 tackles (41 solo), four passes defensed and two sacks on the year. He'll look to keep the stellar play up Monday night against the Seahawks.
