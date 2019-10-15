Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Posts nine tackles
Campbell notched a team-high nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
Through six weeks, Campbell has collected 57 tackles, fifth-most in the NFL. Despite Atlanta's collective struggles, the 26-year-old linebacker remains an elite defensive option in IDP formats.
