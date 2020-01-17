Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Preliminary contract talks commence
Campbell and the Falcons have had preliminary talks regarding a potential contract extension, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 26-year-old linebacker is coming off a career season, and agent Drew Rosenhaus is optimistic about Campbell's outlook for the upcoming free-agency period. "There will be a lot of interest in (Campbell)," Rosenhaus said. "We have had positive dialogue with the Falcons." Campbell has suited up for all 48 of Atlanta's regular-season games over the past three years, and in 2019 produced personal bests in tackles (129), tackles for loss (six) and interceptions (two). Atlanta's front office is laying ground work to try and bring back the blossoming Campbell, though it remains to be seen if the cash-strapped team will have sufficient budget to pay up. Atlanta ranks 29th in cap space, and also must consider expiring deals for Austin Hooper and Vic Beasley.
