Campbell accounted for six solo tackles and five assists during Sunday's 29-22 win against San Francisco.

The 26-year-old linebacker came into the week dealing with a calf injury, but his status steadily improved as Sunday's game against the 49ers grew nearer, and he ultimately was able to suit up for his 13th start of 2019. Campbell has been a tackling machine in his fourth pro campaign, already having surpassed his previous career high in tackles (94) by 23 with two games remaining in the regular season. His outing Week 15 was no exception and Campbell now finds himself with eight performances of eight or more tackles on the year, heading into a matchup against the Jaguars' No. 27 scoring offense.