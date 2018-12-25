Campbell amassed eight combined tackles during Sunday's 24-10 win against Carolina.

Campbell collected as many tackles in Week 16 as he had between Weeks 14 and 15 combined, but the Panthers held him out of the sack column after he was able to register 1.5 sacks against the Cardinals and Packers over his previous two outings. He's been the anchor of this Falcons linebacking corps in 2018, playing 306 more defensive snaps than the second-leading man at the position group (Foyesade Oluokun). Unfortunately it's been a brutal season for the Falcons front seven, as the unit has allowed more running back receptions (118) and receiving yards (966) than any other team this season, while ranking bottom six with 127.1 rushing yards surrendered per game. In Week 17, Campbell and the Atlanta defense strive to close out the season on a strong note against Tampa Bay's 13th-ranked scoring offense.