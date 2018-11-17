Campbell was a full participant for Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons stalwart at linebacker appears to be ready to roll for a crucial NFC clash against Dallas and the NFL's No. 5 rushing attack. Campbell has started every single game for Atlanta in 2018 -- only Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford have played more defensive snaps -- and he leads the team with 49 tackles.

