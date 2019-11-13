Campbell accumulated six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Saints.

The 26-year-old kept his strong season going, getting to Drew Brees for his first sack of the campaign. One surprising stat of note was that Campbell did play only 48 defensive snaps in the game, his lowest output of the season. Regardless of his lack of snaps, he still sits 14th in the league in tackles with 76 and remains an elite IDP option for the remainder of the season.