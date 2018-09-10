Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Records six tackles in season opener
Campbell recorded six tackles during Thursday's 18-12 loss to the Eagles.
Campbell picked up right where he left off in 2017 when the 2016 fourth-rounder racked up 92 tackles in 16 games. He was arguably most impressive in pass coverage, though, considering Campbell and teammate Deion Jones managed to shut down Philadelphia's Pro Bowl tight end, Zach Ertz. The Minnesota product will look to keep the momentum going in Week 2 when the Falcons take on an injury-marred Panthers offensive line.
More News
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Taking snaps with defensive line•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Builds on strong rookie campaign•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Posts 13 tackles in win•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Notches second sack of season•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Dominant night in win•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Underwent offseason eye surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...