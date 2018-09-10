Campbell recorded six tackles during Thursday's 18-12 loss to the Eagles.

Campbell picked up right where he left off in 2017 when the 2016 fourth-rounder racked up 92 tackles in 16 games. He was arguably most impressive in pass coverage, though, considering Campbell and teammate Deion Jones managed to shut down Philadelphia's Pro Bowl tight end, Zach Ertz. The Minnesota product will look to keep the momentum going in Week 2 when the Falcons take on an injury-marred Panthers offensive line.

