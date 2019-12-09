Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Returns to sack column
Campbell notched seven tackles (six solo), one sack and two defended passes during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers.
Campbell turned in a dominant performance during Sunday's divisional win, showing well as both a run stopper and pass defender. He now has two sacks across 13 contests. The versatile linebacker has a tough matchup against the 49ers on deck Week 15.
