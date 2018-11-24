Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Second-leading tackler in loss
Campbell registered seven total tackles, including one for loss during Thursday's 31-17 loss to the Saints.
Campbell was able to bring down Mark Ingram for a two-yard loss early in the game, but otherwise the Falcons rush defense was putrid, surrendering four or more yards on 19 of a combined 25 carries between Ingram and Alvin Kamara. The third-year linebacker has been a staple in a struggling position group, starting all 11 games and recording five-plus tackles eight times for a Falcons defense that ranks bottom three in fantasy points allowed to running backs in both PPR and standard formats. Week 13 doesn't present the most daunting matchup, with the team facing a Baltimore offense that's averaged 110.1 rushing yards per contest this season (16th in the league).
