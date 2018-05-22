Campbell worked out with the defensive line during the Falcons' second day of OTAs on Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Campbell started in all 16 regular-season games for the Falcons last year, accumulating 61 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble during his second year in the NFL (also recorded a sack in the team's Wild Card win against the Rams). Head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that he will continue to include Campbell in defensive line drills in an effort to help improve upon the linebacker's pass-rushing abilities, as the Falcons hope to ramp up pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. If Campbell can contribute more in blitz situations, Atlanta will have a strong opportunity to finish top-10 in sacks during 2018 after finishing tied for 13th last season.