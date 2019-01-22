Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Tallies 94 tackles in 2018
Campbell recorded 94 tackles (63 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while playing in all 16 games in 2018.
Campbell barely edged out his 2017 tackle total en route to setting a new career high in the category. He's shown to be a quality starting linebacker but didn't put up numbers that warrant top-flight IDP consideration. Campbell will figure to see a similar role for Atlanta in 2019.
