Campbell recorded 94 tackles (63 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while playing in all 16 games in 2018.

Campbell barely edged out his 2017 tackle total en route to setting a new career high in the category. He's shown to be a quality starting linebacker but didn't put up numbers that warrant top-flight IDP consideration. Campbell will figure to see a similar role for Atlanta in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories