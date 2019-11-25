Campbell compiled eight total tackles, one pass deflection and an interception during Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers.

The 26-year-old linebacker has seemingly transformed into a ball hawk overnight, tallying interceptions in back-to-back games after accounting for just one pick during his first 52 regular-season appearances. Sunday he capitalized on a wayward Jameis Winston pass, snagging a ball off the fingertips of Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale to help set up Atlanta for its first touchdown of the afternoon. Campbell will be hard pressed to continue his takeaway streak in Week 13, going up against a Saints offense that has committed just two turnovers since Drew Brees' return from injury Oct. 27.