Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Tallies eight tackles in loss
Campbell recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.
Campbell's eight tackles made for one of his best outings of the season, but it wasn't enough to take down the Browns in Cleveland. Campbell and the rest of the Falcons will look to bounce back in Week 11 when they take on the Cowboys.
