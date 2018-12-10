Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Tallies sack in loss
Campbell recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
Campbell's sack Sunday was his first of the season. He hasn't been used much as a pass rusher but has been a consistent tackler for Atlanta. His five tackles Sunday pushes his season total to 74 through 13 games. Looking ahead, Campbell and the Falcons will face off against the Cardinals in Week 15.
