Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Team's leading tackler in Week 2
Campbell recorded nine tackles as the Falcons defeated Carolina 31-24 on Sunday.
With Deion Jones (foot) out for at least eight weeks while on IR, Campbell stepped up as the anchor to Atlanta's injury-riddled defense in a crucial interdivisional clash against the Panthers. Though Christian McCaffrey enjoyed rampant production in the passing game with 14 receptions, Campbell helped keep the Panthers' ground attack somewhat in check, as no Carolina player exceeded 42 rushing yards on the afternoon.
