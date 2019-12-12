Play

Campbell (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports

Campbell was held out of Wednesday's session entirely, so Thursday's limited practice represents a tangible step in the right direction. If the starting outside linebacker is able to practice in full Friday, he'll shed any lingering doubts about his availability for Sunday's tilt against the 49ers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories