Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Absence could reach 3-to-4 weeks
Freeman may be sidelined for up to 3-to-4 weeks with a right knee contusion, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Another Falcons official told Schefter they are projecting a 2-to-3-week absence for Freeman, who was officially ruled out for Sunday's divisional showdown with Carolina two days earlier. Regardless of which timetable proves more accurate, Freeman will be sidelined multiple games with the injury, which is to the same knee that the running back suffered PCL and MCL damage late in the 2017 campaign. Tevin Coleman will be in store for a leading role in the backfield while Freeman is out, with rookie fourth-round pick Ito Smith entering the rotation as Coleman's top understudy.
