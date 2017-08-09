Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Agrees to five-year extension

Freeman is signing a five-year, $41.25 million extension with the Falcons, Michael Silver of SI.com reports.

Freeman's contract will place him first among running backs ($8.25 million) in average annual value until Le'Veon Bell signs his franchise tender for $12.12 million. It's a rich deal for a team that also has Tevin Coleman in the backfield, but the Falcons should be able to make it work for at least two more years, as Coleman will be on his rookie contract through 2018. Freeman is slated for the lead role once again this season, albeit with Coleman taking on more work than the typical No. 2. Given Atlanta's strong offensive line and talent at the other skill positions, Freeman and Coleman shouldn't have too much trouble adjusting to the change from Kyle Shanahan to Steve Sarkisian at offensive coordinator. It helps that both backs are adept in the passing game.