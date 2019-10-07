Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Another lucrative pass-catching day
Freeman ran for 30 yards on 11 carries, and hauled in all five of his targets for 40 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.
Freeman just hasn't been able to find many running lines behind this banged-up Falcons' offensive line, logging 2.7 yards per carry or worse in four of five outings to begin the 2019 season. His involvement as a pass catcher out of the backfield has been bailing out fantasy GMs of late, as the 27-year-old back has logged a combined 13 catches for 102 yards against the Titans and Texans over the past two weeks. Upcoming next is a matchup against a Cardinals defense that allowed 4.9 yards per carry, as well as four combined receptions to Bengals backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard in Week 5.
