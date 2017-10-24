Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Averages six yards a carry in loss

Freeman carried the ball 12 times for 72 yards in Sunday's game against the Patriots, but Atlanta fell 23-7.

Freeman also hauled in three passes for 18 yards, meaning he averaged six yards per touch. He was one of the few bright spots for Atlanta, who never really seemed in this contest. He has a nice match up in Week 8 against the Jets, who rank near the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed this season.