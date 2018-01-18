Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Avoiding knee surgery

Head coach Dan Quinn revealed Thursday that Freeman won't require surgery on the MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After Saturday's divisional-round defeat at Philadelphia, Freeman discussed his health, noting the aforementioned knee issues. He was still a force as a runner and pass catcher throughout his fourth campaign, but his effectiveness in the former realm waned down the stretch. As evidence, he failed to reach 4.0 YPC in five of the Falcons' last seven contests, including each of the last four (including playoffs). Nonetheless, Freeman still averaged 84.4 yards from scrimmage per game and scored eight touchdowns in 14 regular-season outings, so he remains a valued fantasy asset, despite the presence of all-purpose RB Tevin Coleman in his own backfield.