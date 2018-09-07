Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Avoids major injury

Freeman's knee injury isn't believed to be serious, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Removed from Thursday's loss to Philadelphia in the fourth quarter, Freeman downplayed the severity of his injury after the game. It's still a situation that requires careful monitoring, especially given that Freeman played through MCL and PCL damage in the same right knee late last season. He'll have a few extra days to get healthy ahead of a Week 2 matchup with Carolina.

